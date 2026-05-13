Guest: Gabriel Tremblay, CEO of Inscora, a Montreal-based insurtech startup that provides an automated platform to bridge the gap between cybersecurity posture and cyber insurance eligibility.

Gabriel presented Inscora as an AI‑driven sales‑assistance platform that helps MSPs guide clients through cyber‑insurance acquisition and identify and sell the remediation products and services needed to improve insurability. Gabriel explained the product origin, noting the tool migrated from brokers to MSPs and is usable by any MSP, and he emphasized the platform’s broad applicability beyond exclusively security‑focused providers.

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