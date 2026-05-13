Ken Rayner and Kenrick Bagnall of RB Cyber, detailed a comprehensive security architecture designed to bridge the gap between human vulnerability and technical resilience. The strategy centers on two flagship solutions: Watchdog, which provides advanced human-risk monitoring, policy governance, and seamless integration with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and major EDR/MDM platforms; and NeuShield, featuring patented Mirror Shielding technology. This innovative approach allows for near-instant ransomware recovery, with current support for NTFS, OneDrive, and Windows environments, and macOS compatibility arriving shortly. Beyond software, the offering provides a high-touch “A-Team” incident response service via a 1-800 hotline, supplemented by specialized legal and PR support to manage the aftermath of a breach.

To listen to other interviews with RB Cyber, click here

For more info, please visit www.rb-cyber.com