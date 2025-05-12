Fortra announced the acquisition of Lookout’s Cloud Security business featuring their Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Lookout’s Cloud Security solution features Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) among other critical security solutions. In addition, with this acquisition, Fortra now offers a complete Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution.

In March 2024, Fortra and Lookout announced a strategic integration partnership to provide customers with comprehensive security coverage through Fortra’s Digital Guardian DLP. Now Fortra customers will have comprehensive DSPM capabilities leveraging the power of Fortra’s existing solutions for data discovery, classification and data loss prevention (DLP) enhanced by Lookout’s strength in cloud security.

“We know most organizations need some level of cloud security support, and we also know most organizations have been burned by overly complex DLP deployments and a failure to detect real threats through the noise,” says Matt Reck, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra. “By bringing Lookout’s cloud security technology into our cybersecurity platform, we’ll be able to offer one of the industry’s most complete cloud security solutions to identify and stop threats from endpoint to the cloud.”

“This strategic step builds on the foundation of our earlier partnership with Fortra, further aligning our shared vision for the future,” said Jim Dolce, Chief Executive Officer, Lookout. “We’re confident that Fortra is well-positioned to lead Lookout’s Cloud Security business into its next chapter and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.”

As organizations face increased threats from cyber-attacks, and look to comply with regulatory and privacy requirements, Lookout’s SSE capabilities help organizations safeguard their people, devices, applications and data wherever it lives across hybrid environments.

“This is a strong move for Fortra,” said Christopher Kissel, Research Vice President, IDC. “By adding CASB and DSPM capabilities to their portfolio, Fortra is building an impressive set of capabilities in must-have security solutions.”