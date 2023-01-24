Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital channels, announced the introduction of its new partner program to provide partners with more advanced tools and resources to grow their customer base and accelerate resell opportunities. In the past six months Perception Point has doubled its number of partners, and its enhanced partner program has been launched to power projected global expansion in 2023, as the company looks to focus on a channel-first strategy.

Perception Point’s partner program is open to the full gamut of channel partners, including resellers, distributors, and MSPs. The program is organized through a tiered structure, based on annual sales targets. Registered partners are eligible for a suite of benefits in the areas of sales, marketing and support, including a deal registration program, lead sharing, a dedicated marketing manager, marketing resources and a comprehensive enablement plan.

Perception Point’s easy-to-deploy, cloud-native solution detects, prevents, and remediates threats across an organization’s main attack vectors: email, web browsers, cloud collaboration channels, and proprietary apps. The next-gen solution is powered by seven layers of next-gen advanced threat detection capabilities against any type of attack based on text, files and URLs resulting in the most accurate detection rates as published in the 2022 SE Labs Email Security Services (ESS) testing report.

More than just a product, partners gain access to Perception Point’s free-of-charge, fully managed Incident Response service that is designed to super-charge overwhelmed and understaffed enterprise security teams 24/7. The team of cybersecurity experts ensures rapid responses to any request, provides remediation services, and compiles detailed reports and incident analysis, all of which reduces required SOC resources by up to 75%.

“Perception Point believes that partners are a core component of our business success, allowing us to reach more customers and meet the global demand for our advanced threat prevention solutions,” said Orit Shilvock, VP Channels and Strategic Alliances, Perception Point. “We recognize that customer expectations are at an all-time high, and we work best collaborating with our partners across the globe. We look forward to growing our partner ecosystem and helping our partners deliver stellar services and customer experiences.”

