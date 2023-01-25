Julian recently spoke with Joe Smolarski, Chief Operating Officer at Kaseya.

While tech layoffs continue to happen with worsening economic conditions, Kaseya is going in a completely different direction, hiring aggressively across multiple locations, nationally and globally. After hiring 1,525 employees in 2022, Kaseya has plans to hire over 2,000 employees in sales, R&D, corporate and support roles in 2023.

Joe discussed Kaseya’s current talent strategy and why Kaseya is confident this hypergrowth will continue throughout 2025 and beyond, even amidst a challenging economy right now.

