Pax8 announced a global agreement with Nord Security. Pax8 will offer its partners two key products in the Nord Security portfolio, including NordLayer and NordPass. This agreement is Nord Security’s first entry into the IT channel market through distribution.

“Security is a huge focus for Pax8, and we are committed to partnering with the leading security vendors to enable MSPs to create the most comprehensive technology stack for their clients,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Nord Security provides one of the most advanced security solutions in the industry and has been recognized by some of the most influential IT security specialists and tech sites. We are thrilled to add NordLayer and NordPass to our suite of solutions.”

Nord Security has extensive knowledge in building advanced cybersecurity solutions. As part of the agreement, Pax8 will offer partners the following solutions:

NordLayer – An ISO-certified adaptive network-access security solution that helps transition businesses to SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), implement zero trust, and leave outdated legacy solutions behind. NordLayer focuses on securing data from the device to the destination. Whereas many cybersecurity companies focus on the endpoint, NordLayer secures the journey. This includes the journey to/from the cloud, applications, and site-to-site, all through a single gateway without the need for multiple solutions or products. The product offers 24/7 support, centralized billing for all NordLayer subscriptions, and centralized settings/security policy enforcement.

NordPass – An innovative password manager with state-of-the-art encryption, MFA, and zero-knowledge architecture. NordPass shifts to proactive breach management with the native data breach scanner within the Security Dashboard to know which users are posing potential risks to corporate data, get detailed security insights, see breached domains, and assess password strength. The intuitive user interface facilitates smooth and swift onboarding procedures, while the enhanced cybersecurity vastly improves the security of cyber insurance.

“Nord Security is excited to be launching with Pax8 to make NordLayer and NordPass immediately available to Pax8’s ever-expanding MSP community,” said David Nutt, SVP of North America at Nord Security. “For thousands of businesses worldwide, Nord Security has demonstrated that our cybersecurity solutions combine industry-leading innovation with unmatched ease of implementation and user experience. MSPs and their customers will see instant benefits. Pax8 is a key partner and is central to expanding Nord Security’s commitment to our partner-led strategy.”

Source: Pax8