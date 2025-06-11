Guest: Kathleen Lord, Chief Revenue Officer, Zensai

Kathleen presented their platform designed to meet the training needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enhance product adoption. The platform allows MSPs to create customized training materials using AI, which can be delivered through widely used platforms like Teams and SharePoint. This solution aims to improve employee comprehension of technologies, such as cybersecurity tools, while promoting continuous engagement between MSPs and their clients.