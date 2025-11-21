Mark Sutor, President of Access Group, long-established Canadian VAR and MSP that has been providing technology solutions to businesses for over 25 years.

Mark presented his company’s integrated business model, which combines managed services and value-added resale—particularly within the Microsoft ecosystem—as a key strategy for generating project revenue and labor.

He acknowledged the dual nature of AI: its potential for enhancing efficiency internally, versus the growing cybersecurity threats posed by AI-driven cybercrime. He also highlighted the importance of improving internal communication, specifically by ensuring agents are fully informed about company roles to enhance response quality.

Finally, he recognized the value of peer collaboration (TrustX Alliance), underscoring that problem-solving for customers remains the core driver of future success.

Note: Access Group is a 9th time winner of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies. See www.bestmanageditcompanies.com