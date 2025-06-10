Guest: Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President – Vendor Experience, Pax8

Oguo outlined his leadership role at Pax8, focusing on the development of a global vendor strategy that aligns with the needs of managed service providers (MSPs). He highlighted Pax8’s commitment to empowering MSPs through innovative solutions and AI-driven technology, which are crucial for delivering outcome-based services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). He stressed the importance of MSPs as a vital component of the economy and the necessity for continuous engagement to foster their success. He also addressed the significance of customer lifecycle management and the impact of consultative services in enhancing value realization for clients, reaffirming his dedication to assisting MSPs and SMBs in effectively managing their technology requirements.

Check out our past interview with Oguo: https://www.e-channelnews.com/pax8-vendor-experience-matters/