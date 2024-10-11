Oguo Atuanya recently joined Pax8 as Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience. He aims to leverage his extensive experience from Microsoft to enhance the company’s innovative approach and strong culture. He also emphasized the importance of engaging vendors and managed service providers (MSPs) to better serve the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), highlighting the opportunities for Pax8 to provide valuable insights in this area.

With the increasing number of cloud distributors, distributors need to evolve beyond traditional buying and selling practices and empower MSPs with advanced technologies and effective customer lifecycle management strategies, with Pax8 serving as a prime example of success in this domain.