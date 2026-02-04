Garrett Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of Reach Security, talked about the “silent illnesses” of cybersecurity: resource shortages and high turnover. These factors have birthed “Configuration Rot,” a state where security tools lose effectiveness as settings drift and monitoring lapses. While large enterprises may absorb these failures, small-to-mid-sized companies often lack the safety net to survive breaches caused by such routine human errors. Garrett argued that neglect in cybersecurity is akin to a hidden crisis, requiring a shift from subjective guesswork to objective, data-driven management.

To combat this, Reach Security focuses on hardening existing tools and eliminating blind spots created by tool sprawl, allowing organizations to operationalize their current investments rather than constantly purchasing new software. By using AI to analyze infrastructure changes in real-time, firms can move beyond simple threat detection to true operational resilience.