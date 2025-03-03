John Radko is Senior Vice President Of Engineering at OpenText, a leading Information Management software and services company in the world.

John elaborated on the company’s commitment to integrating generative AI across its portfolio, emphasizing its potential to improve information processing and decision-making efficiency. He discussed the necessity of reducing friction in technology to foster market growth, drawing historical parallels to economic trends. He noted that as automation becomes more accessible, it will significantly reshape business practices, highlighting the transformative potential of AI agents in addressing routine business challenges and enhancing productivity.

The conversation also touched on the current state of AI technology. John pointed out that recent advancements, such as DeepSeek, indicate that the technology is still maturing and will continue to evolve rapidly. The importance of engaging with emerging AI technologies was underscored, particularly concerning cybersecurity, where AI can streamline operations and necessitate ethical governance.

Julian and John discussed the interconnectedness of supply chain issues and cybersecurity, emphasizing the need for robust supply chains and the role of AI tools in managing these challenges. They also addressed the rising concern over deep fakes and their impact on trust in visual media, calling for new social norms as technology advances.

Some OpenText insights into emerging challenges and opportunities in 2025 include: