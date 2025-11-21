Guest: Michael Roach, Partner Account Executive at ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

In an effort to increase customer engagement and address the growing influence of AI, ITCloud has started a Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to gather market input, ensuring the company’s services and growth strategies align with the needs of their long-standing, valued customers. He noted that AI is influencing everyone’s decision-making and that ITCloud and its parent company, AppDirect, are increasing collaboration to better facilitate the channel’s move into AI solutions.

