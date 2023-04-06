Kubecost, a solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced the launch of its go-to-market Kubecost Partner Program. The new program enables global technology and service providers, value-added resellers (VARs), and systems integrators (SIs) to bring the benefits of Kubecost’s real-time Kubernetes cost visibility and optimization capabilities to their own customers.

Backed by its dedicated partner team, Kubecost will support partners through a streamlined onboarding process, straightforward referral and reseller legal procedures, and access to tailored resources that accelerate partners’ marketing and sales activity in the field. Kubecost further supports program partners by offering broad integrations into the Kubecost platform, ensuring that Kubecost will work seamlessly regardless of where businesses’ Kubernetes clusters are located. The program is designed to equip and incentivize partners as they build ongoing revenue streams and achieve their growth goals by adding Kubecost’s unparalleled Kubernetes cost-monitoring capabilities to their portfolios.

“We expect Kubecost to be a clear winner for our channel partners,” said Alex Thilen, Head of Business Development, Kubecost. “As organizations migrate to the cloud and modernize development with Kubernetes, overprovisioning and waste have been an increasing problem. Kubecost enables our partners to offer a proven and purpose-built solution for continually monitoring and optimizing Kubernetes infrastructure. We’ve seen some great traction and demand with our initial partners and are excited to now formally open up the Kubecost Partner Program.”

“The Kubecost Partner Program enables our partner ecosystem to address the monitoring and cost optimization challenges that companies face as they deploy Kubernetes at scale,” said Morgan Davies, Senior Partner Manager at Kubecost. “Our partners can ensure their customers stay at the forefront of Kubernetes management.”

Visit www.kubecost.com/partners to learn more.