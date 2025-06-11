EnGenius Technologies announced the launch of its new Cloud-Lite Switch Series, introducing the ECS205L and ECS208L models. Designed to deliver enterprise-grade multi-gigabit performance at a price point that meets the needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the new series offers unprecedented access to high-performance networking with flexible cloud management.

Available now, the 5-port ECS205L is priced at $119.99, and the 8-port ECS208L is priced at $169.99, making high-speed multi-gig networking more accessible than ever.

The EnGenius Cloud-Lite Switch Series delivers the advanced speed, stability, and scalability once reserved for large enterprises—now accessible to SMBs and startups looking to elevate their network infrastructure without breaking the bank. These compact switches provide high-speed connectivity and seamless integration into existing environments, all while ensuring a user-friendly setup and management experience.

Key Features and Benefits of the EnGenius Cloud-Lite Switch Series:

Multi-Gig Performance for Enhanced Efficiency

Engineered for the demands of modern business operations, the Cloud-Lite Switch Series supports multi-gig connectivity, delivering high-speed data transfers, lag-free 4K and 8K video streaming, and optimized performance for daily SMB tasks. Whether supporting remote work, video conferencing, or bandwidth-intensive applications, these switches ensure network efficiency and responsiveness.

Engineered for the demands of modern business operations, the Cloud-Lite Switch Series supports multi-gig connectivity, delivering high-speed data transfers, lag-free 4K and 8K video streaming, and optimized performance for daily SMB tasks. Whether supporting remote work, video conferencing, or bandwidth-intensive applications, these switches ensure network efficiency and responsiveness. Flexible, Effortless Management

The ECS205L and ECS208L offer plug-and-play simplicity with no software installation required. Businesses can choose from EnGenius Cloud for streamlined centralized management, Private Cloud for added security, or a standalone web user interface for direct device control—allowing complete flexibility to suit any IT strategy.

The ECS205L and ECS208L offer plug-and-play simplicity with no software installation required. Businesses can choose from EnGenius Cloud for streamlined centralized management, Private Cloud for added security, or a standalone web user interface for direct device control—allowing complete flexibility to suit any IT strategy. Auto-Voice VLAN & Auto-Surveillance VLAN for Simplified Setup

To further streamline deployment, the switches support Auto-Voice VLAN and Auto-Surveillance VLAN. These intelligent features automatically detect and prioritize voice and video traffic, ensuring critical communications and surveillance systems receive the highest quality of service with minimal configuration effort.

To further streamline deployment, the switches support Auto-Voice VLAN and Auto-Surveillance VLAN. These intelligent features automatically detect and prioritize voice and video traffic, ensuring critical communications and surveillance systems receive the highest quality of service with minimal configuration effort. Affordable, Space-Saving Design

With an emphasis on cost-efficiency, the Cloud-Lite Switch Series provides premium networking features in a sleek, compact form factor, making it easy to deploy even in limited spaces. The combination of enterprise-grade performance with an affordable price point empowers businesses to scale their networks as needed without incurring high infrastructure costs.

With an emphasis on cost-efficiency, the Cloud-Lite Switch Series provides premium networking features in a sleek, compact form factor, making it easy to deploy even in limited spaces. The combination of enterprise-grade performance with an affordable price point empowers businesses to scale their networks as needed without incurring high infrastructure costs. Optimized Communication Quality

Critical business communication is prioritized with features such as Voice VLAN, ensuring voice traffic takes precedence for clear, uninterrupted calls. Additionally, optimized QoS (Quality of Service) maintains smooth and stable communication for all networked devices and applications.

“At EnGenius, our mission has always been to make enterprise-grade technology accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Eddie Lee, Sr, Product Manager at EnGenius Technologies. “The new Cloud-Lite Switch Series brings powerful multi-gig performance, seamless cloud management, and advanced traffic optimization to SMBs—without the complexity or cost typically associated with such high-end capabilities.”