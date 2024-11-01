At the next Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Edison, Debbie Kestin-Schildkraut will emphasize the importance of collaboration between sales and marketing for business success, especially for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). She will highlight the need for a better understanding of marketing concepts, such as customer personas and buying groups, to improve marketing messaging. The session will include insights from two experienced panelists, Jen Waltz and Doreen Marchetti, who will provide actionable strategies for attendees.

Click here to learn more and register.