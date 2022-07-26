New Relic, the observability company, announced the availability of New Relic Partner Stack, an enhanced program expanding New Relic’s commitment to cloud providers, channel partners, managed service providers, and technology partners. The New Relic Partner Stack provides New Relic’s 1,000+ global partners with training and accreditation programs, marketing campaigns, personnel support, and sales tools and resources, to provide their own customers with industry-leading observability directly from New Relic. The New Relic Partner Stack empowers partners to expand sales and technical expertise, drive customer momentum, and unlock new revenue streams.

While the observability market is growing rapidly and the business value is evident, there’s a large gap in practice: according to New Relic’s annual Observability Forecast, only 26% of IT decision makers have a mature observability practice, with the most commonly cited barriers to success being lack of resources (38%) and skill gaps (29%). To solve this, New Relic is launching the Partner Stack to provide its global partner ecosystem with the products, pricing, and skills needed to make observability an everyday practice. The launch of the New Relic Partner Stack comes at a time of strong growth for the company with high demand for New Relic products and services across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Partners can leverage New Relic’s momentum and technology to create net-new revenue streams for growing their topline by helping realize their customers’ business value.

“New Relic’s vast partner ecosystem is leveraging observability to accelerate customers’ most important business initiatives, including cloud adoption, application modernization and digital customer experience. The New Relic Partner Stack brings new opportunities for our partners to put observability in the hands of every engineer, every day, at every stage of the software lifecycle,” said Riya Shanmugam, GVP, Global Alliances and Channels at New Relic. “We are delighted to see partners leaning in and advancing through program tiers for increased commercial, marketing, and go-to-market benefits, opening up additional revenue opportunities and investment from New Relic.”

