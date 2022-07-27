Infinidat unveiled the new global version of its channel partner portal this week, rebuilt from the ground up, to train and equip solution providers worldwide to grow their revenue at a faster pace and deliver their customers true business and technical value with Infinidat’s platforms, including the InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II, and InfiniGuard.

“We are advancing Infinidat’s strong position in partnering, supporting and co-selling with channel partners. Our latest investments for our partners to have best-in-class tools and access to leading-edge ecosystems reflect our ongoing, powerful commitment to our channel-centric model for go-to-market execution,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “With the revamped partner portal that went live this week, we’re streamlining and simplifying the partner experience to boost channel participation and success.”

Infinidat has rebuilt its partner portal to deliver an enhanced experience for the channel. It is designed to catapult partners forward with dynamic and relevant information to enable competitive advantages. The new portal features the following:

Easier navigation to simplify use of the knowledgebase and enablement tools in the portal in support of new and expanding market opportunities.

Refreshed, modernized, and expanded content, including detailed information about the new InfiniSafe® technology on InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard®. In addition, localized content in different languages for its global partner ecosystem.

Streamlined training experience to make partners more technically adept to sell Infinidat’s portfolio for mutual benefits. Accreditation, also, continues to be part of the program.

“We have been a strong partner of Infinidat for several years, and their partner support, programs, and portal have been top-notch,” said Jan Veith, Sales Director, Hansen & Gieraths IT Solutions GmbH. “We are very excited about the new, streamlined Infinidat Partner Portal and how it will help us grow our business, deliver better solutions leveraging Infinidat’s award-winning platforms, and keep our teams up-to-date on all things Infinidat.”

Herzog added, “We’re making it easier for solution providers to sell Infinidat’s industry acclaimed enterprise solution portfolio, including enhanced AIOps capabilities, industry-leading real world application performance with the lowest latency, and the rollout of our innovative InfiniSafe technology across our platforms for groundbreaking levels of cyber resilience – all with the choice of flexible consumption models.”

Infinidat has worked with third-party vendors to bring state-of-the-art capabilities into its new portal for channel partners. One of them is Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. “With Highspot, Infinidat’s partners can utilize rich content, guidance and insights to effectively engage buyers and improve sales performance,” said Gwen Sheridan, Vice President of Customer Services, Highspot.

As part of the portal’s rollout, Infinidat will be running a series of seminars on the partner portal.

Infinidat also announced that its storage-as-a-service (STaaS) solution now integrates into ArrowSphere in North America. For more information, click here.

Source: Infinidat