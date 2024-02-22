Own Company, a SaaS data platform provider, announced the launch of a global Channel Partner Program aimed at empowering resellers and system integrators to proactively prevent their customers from losing mission-critical data and metadata. With automated backups and rapid, stress-free recovery, Own partners will be equipped with the essential resources, skills, and support necessary to generate new lines of business and increase profit margins.

During this discussion, John Henry Archer, VP, Global Partner Sales at Own Company, and Julian Lee explored Own’s strategic partnerships with Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and how the company helps clients safeguard their data, manage compliance, and enhance the security posture of their SaaS applications. The conversation also touched on Own’s backup and recovery solutions, its approach to addressing security and compliance, and its ability to provide secure copies of data for clients to restore in a timely manner.

Additionally, they discussed Own’s transition to a partner-first approach and the development of the latest channel partner program, highlighting the unique incentives, simplicity, and frictionless nature of the program.

Find out more at www.owndata.com