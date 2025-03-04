Stephen Nichols, Acronis‘ newly appointed country manager for Canada, talked about Acronis’ strategic direction in Canada, highlighting the importance of collaboration with integration partners and distributors. He expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead and emphasized the critical role of backup and disaster recovery in a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. He noted that while security software can reduce risks, it cannot eliminate them entirely, making effective backup solutions essential for businesses facing cyber threats.

He stressed the significance of personal relationships in business, asserting that “people buy from people.” His initial approach will focus on listening to partners to better understand their needs and challenges within the Canadian landscape, particularly in the cybersecurity domain.

The conversation also addressed Acronis’s software offerings, particularly the Acronis CyberProtect Cloud, designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He confirmed the modular nature of Acronis’s solutions, allowing users to customize their protection plans easily. He emphasized the growing awareness of cybersecurity among small businesses and the challenges MSPs face, including the effective use of artificial intelligence and the need for security awareness training.

Acronis was awarded Top 10 Cloud/SaaS Vendor and Top 10 Cybersecurity in Canada. For details, go to: https://www.e-channelnews.com/announcing-reseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2024-for-canada/