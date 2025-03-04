I’m sure you’ve heard people say that coaching is an “unregulated profession.” Maybe you’ve even heard the opinion that it’s fine for anyone to call themselves a coach, even without formal training. But as someone deeply invested in this field, I have to disagree. Coaching is not unregulated; it is self-regulated, and that distinction matters more than most people realize.

For example, founded in 1995, The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is a not-for-profit organization that is the leading global governing body for coaches and coaching. Its role is to support and advance the coaching profession by setting high standards, providing independent certification, and building a worldwide network of trained coaching professionals.

The ICF has over 50,000 members in over 150 countries and territories worldwide as of January 2022. There are chapters in more than 80 countries and territories. A of March 2021, there were over 33,000 certified coaches who hold one of three ICF credentials.

Another example of coaching self-regulation is the European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC), a smaller organization with about 6000 members and they also strive to uphold ethical standards in coaching.

Professionally trained coaches who have gone through rigorous accredited programs by self-regulating bodies such as the ICF or the EMCC are committed to ethical standards that guide how they work with clients.

These ethics go far beyond ticking a box—they are the foundation of the trust we build with every client and the compass that helps us navigate the unique challenges of our profession.And yet, the misconception that anyone can call themselves a coach creates a blurry line between those of us who’ve dedicated ourselves to professional standards and those who haven’t. It’s a distinction that matters for us as coaches and for the clients who deserve the best support possible.

In this blog, we’ll explore the role of ethics in coaching, how they shape our profession, and why they’re the key to setting a higher standard in this self-regulated field.

What is Ethics and Why Does It Matter in Coaching?

Ethics generally refers to the standards of conduct that govern how people interact with each other and make choices in various contexts, such as personal life, professional settings, or society at large. It is about doing the “right thing,” even when faced with challenges or conflicting interests.

In the context of coaching, ethics serves as the foundation for building trust and maintaining the integrity of the coaching relationship. For ICF-certified executive coaches, ethical conduct goes beyond understanding what is “right” in general—it requires applying these standards in ways that respect the autonomy, confidentiality, and well-being of clients. This is exactly why coaches training under the ICF follow a Code of Ethics.

The ICF Code of Ethics is based on a set of Core Values, and the actions that professional coaches take flow from them.

Professionalism: responsibility, respect, integrity, competence and excellence.

Collaboration: social connection and community building.

Humanity: humane, kind, compassionate and respectful toward others.

Equity: explore and understand the needs of others to practice equitable processes at all times that create equality for all.

All values are equally important and support one another. All ICF Professionals are expected to showcase and propagate these values in all their interactions.

The ICF Code of Ethics is what helps us ensure that we, coaches, act not as mentors but as impartial strategic thinking partners, avoiding judgment or imposing personal beliefs on clients. Only in doing so can coaches create an environment where clients feel safe to explore their thoughts and aspirations without fear of bias or breach of trust.

This alignment between ethical principles and coaching practices is what sustains the credibility of the profession and supports meaningful, transformative client outcomes.

The same principle applies to any professional industry; ethics are what truly set apart experienced professionals from those who merely claim the title.

Take doctors, for example. What makes a doctor truly skilled isn’t just their technical knowledge—it’s their deep understanding and application of ethical standards. Doctors are trained to uphold the highest ethical conduct, prioritizing patient care, maintaining confidentiality, and respecting the autonomy of each individual.

This also holds true across a variety of fields—from lawyers to therapists and even in corporate leadership roles. It’s not enough to simply have the technical skills or qualifications on paper. What matters is how those professionals apply ethical principles in real-world scenarios as it ensures that clients, patients, or teams receive the highest standard of service.

In the end, what really defines a professional is their commitment to ethics—how they apply the standards of their field with integrity. This is precisely where ICF-certified coaches excel. Merely having the title of “coach” falls short unless it’s backed by a strong ethical code that ensures a transformative, unbiased, and respectful relationship with clients.

Ethics are what sustain the credibility of the coaching profession, guaranteeing that clients trust their coach to help them find their own solutions without external influence. This ethical foundation is essential for a lasting impact on the lives of clients and within the industry as a whole.

The Code Of Ethics Is A Clear, Structured Framework

The ICF Code of Ethics provides a clear, structured framework for coaches to navigate complex situations by outlining ethical principles and standards that guide their behavior and decision-making processes. It equips coaches with a robust toolkit for managing the ethical and professional challenges they may encounter in their practice, helping them maintain clarity, professionalism, and a strong ethical stance in complex situations. For example, the ICF Code of Ethics outlines a framework for:

Confidentiality

Coaches are expected to keep all client information private unless explicitly permitted to share it. This builds trust and ensures clients feel safe to express themselves freely.

Competence

Coaches must commit to ongoing personal and professional development. This includes regularly updating their skills and knowledge to ensure they meet the highest coaching standards.

Integrity

Coaches should be honest, transparent, and fair in all interactions. They must avoid conflicts of interest and clearly communicate any potential biases or limitations in their expertise.

Professional Conduct

Coaches are required to adhere to the ICF Code of Ethics, which outlines expected behaviour, including maintaining boundaries and avoiding any form of exploitation or harm to clients.

Respect for Clients

Coaches honour the autonomy of their clients, encouraging them to discover their solutions and respecting their right to make their own decisions. This approach aligns with the principle of evoking awareness by empowering clients rather than advising or leading them.

Equity and Inclusion

ICF-certified coaches commit to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring their practices are free from discrimination and prejudice.

Clear Agreements

Coaches must establish clear agreements with clients regarding the coaching relationship, including goals, expectations, fees, and boundaries.

These ethical standards ensure that ICF-certified coaches are professionals of integrity. When clients choose an ICF-certified coach, they can trust they’re partnering with someone who meets rigorous ethical and professional benchmarks – not just someone claiming expertise without proper credentials.

Building that trust is the foundation of any coaching relationship. After all, trust is essential for the success of every meaningful connection, especially between a coach and their client.

Common Ethical Dilemmas in Coaching

As I mentioned in my previous blog on The Dark Side of the Coaching Industry, the terms “coach” and “coaching” are often loosely used, leading to confusion about what true coaching entails.

This has given rise to self-proclaimed coaches who may not adhere to the rigorous standards set by the ICF. But, the most straightforward way to distinguish between ICF-certified coaches and these self-proclaimed practitioners is by examining how they navigate ethical dilemmas. These scenarios often reveal the depth of a coach’s training and commitment to professional standards.

As we all know, ethical dilemmas are an inevitable part of coaching relationships, which is why it’s the perfect way to quickly determine whether a coach is really who they say they are. Here are some common challenges that highlight the difference between a trained ICF-certified coach and someone operating without proper credentials:

Confidentiality Breaches

Scenario: A client shares sensitive information that suggests potential harm to themselves or others, or there is a legal requirement to disclose information.

Ethical Dilemma: Balancing the duty to maintain confidentiality with the obligation to act responsibly in situations of risk or harm.

ICF Approach: In situations like these, the ICF Code of Ethics mandates clear communication about confidentiality during the contracting phase. Sponsors must understand upfront that coaching conversations remain private unless explicitly agreed otherwise.





As such, certified coaches already know that defining boundaries during the contracting phase is key as it ensures clients and sponsors understand what can and cannot be shared. For example, if a client discloses sensitive information about potential harm to themselves or others, the coach knows how to responsibly balance confidentiality with safety.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Meanwhile, those without training or adherence to ethical standards may fail to clarify confidentiality boundaries or breach them under pressure from sponsors or other stakeholders. This lack of clarity is what erodes trust and undermines the coaching relationship.

Conflicts of Interest

Scenario: Coaching a client while having a personal or professional relationship with them or coaching multiple stakeholders (e.g., both a manager and an employee in the same organization).

Ethical Dilemma: Avoiding favouritism or perceived bias while ensuring impartiality.

ICF Approach: Certified professionals are mandated to proactively identify and address potential conflicts of interest, whether it’s coaching multiple stakeholders or someone they have a personal relationship with.

For personal or professional relationships: the premise of coaching is that the coach and client are equal partners, so in this case, pure coaching is difficult to achieve because the personal relationship would also probably include an agenda on the part of the coach and the presence of power imbalance on the part of the client. In this case, the coaching would be based on coaching as a leadership style vs a 100% coach-client relationship.

Coaching multiple stakeholders: An experienced ICF coach can often navigate this scenario. However, it must be clear to those being coached that there is the potential for a conflict of interest, and an agreement must be established on how this would be handled if it emerged.

The client should always be offered a choice of coaches and never have one appointed to them. If the coach is being assigned without the option to select, the client may never fully trust the coach if they fear that what is being discussed will colour the conversation with the manager.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Self-proclaimed coaches, however, may not recognize the need or even address such conflicts of interest, risking biased coaching or favouritism. For instance, coaching both a manager and an employee without clear agreements can lead to mistrust or the perception of unfair treatment.

Coaching Outside of Expertise

Scenario: A client seeks guidance on areas outside the coach’s qualifications, such as legal, medical, or psychological matters.

Ethical Dilemma: Balancing the desire to support the client without stepping into unqualified territory.

ICF Approach: Certified coaches understand the limits of their expertise as the ICF Code of Ethics explicitly outlines when and how to refer clients to appropriate professionals. If a client’s needs touch on areas like mental health, legal matters, or medical issues, coaches should responsibly refer them to qualified professionals such as therapists.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: They, on the other hand, may lack the discernment or humility to recognize when they’re out of their depth, offering advice or solutions in areas they’re unqualified to address. This can cause harm to the client or lead to unwanted outcomes.

Pressure to Share Client Information

Scenario: In organizational coaching, stakeholders like HR or senior leaders request detailed updates about the client’s progress or specific conversations.

Ethical Dilemma: Respecting client confidentiality while managing organizational expectations and ensuring transparency about what can and cannot be shared.

ICF Approach: Transparency about what can and cannot be shared is established in the contracting phase as it is a central factor that only ICF-certified coaches understand. Coaches trained under ICF standards are trained to design processes that respect confidentiality while providing sponsors with the high-level insights they need. These boundaries are set clearly during the contracting phase.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Without a structured process, however, they might feel pressured to share private details with sponsors. This is what jeopardizes the client’s trust and the integrity of the coaching process.

Lack of Client Commitment

Scenario: A client shows resistance or a lack of engagement in the coaching process but continues to attend sessions.

Ethical Dilemma: Deciding whether to continue the relationship or terminate it to honour the client’s autonomy and the value of coaching.

ICF Approach: ICF ethics are clear in this matter. When the coach senses that client engagement is waning, their duty is to address this with the client and offer a pause or termination of the contract to ensure that the coaching process remains meaningful and productive. This is essential because, beyond the coach’s skills and training, a client must also be willing and ready to engage—a concept you can learn more about in our blog on coachability. For this reason, many coaches offer contracts in 3-month segments with the option to pause, stop or renew.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Self-proclaimed coaches might avoid difficult conversations about engagement, continuing sessions purely for financial gain or out of a lack of clarity about how to proceed.

Financial and Contractual Issues

Scenario: Disputes arise over payments, scope of work, or changes to agreements.

Ethical Dilemma: Balancing financial interests and maintaining a professional relationship while upholding agreements.

ICF Approach: The ICF is also clear on this matter, and ICF coach training includes how to ethically establish and maintain agreements for the coaching relationship, including payments, scope and even changes to the contract. They approach disputes with professionalism, guided by ethical principles.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: On the flip side, ambiguous contracts or unclear payment terms can lead to disputes and strained relationships. These situations often stem from inadequate preparation or a lack of understanding about professional coaching agreements.

Handling Cultural or Value Differences

Scenario: The coach and client have conflicting cultural norms, beliefs, or values that influence the coaching conversation.

Ethical Dilemma: Ensuring respect for the client’s perspective without imposing the coach’s own beliefs or judgments.

ICF Approach: It would be a serious breach of coaching standards and ethics for a coach to try to influence the client or impose their own beliefs or values.

To protect the coach: if a client is working through a topic that the coach feels is in conflict with their personal morals, the coach may respectfully explain that they are not able to support the client in that matter and refer the client to someone else. To protect both parties: if the client’s topic relates to self-harm, harm to others, intent to cause damage, or commit a crime, the coach’s role is to report this to the authorities immediately, such as 911.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Self-proclaimed coaches may not even recognize this importance and continue to impose their own values, either intentionally or unintentionally, on the client. In the end, that only compromises the client’s autonomy and hinders their growth.

Misuse of Power

Scenario: A client overly depends on the coach for decisions or seeks validation for actions rather than focusing on self-directed growth.

Ethical Dilemma: Maintaining the client’s autonomy while addressing the power dynamic inherent in the coaching relationship.

ICF Approach: ICF-certified coaches already know that it is their duty to define their role. And that includes the fact that it is not the role of the coach to make decisions for the client or to validate their choices. Coach and client are equal partners, and if the coach senses that the client is deferring to them, it is the coach’s duty to clarify their role and instead help their clients find their own solutions rather than seeking validation or decision-making support.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: They might unintentionally create dependency by positioning themselves as problem-solvers, diminishing the client’s autonomy and self-reliance. And that only defeats the purpose of the type of partnership that a coach is supposed to have with their clients.

Use of AI and Technology in Coaching

Scenario: Using AI tools for assessments, session scheduling, or communication raises concerns about data privacy and ethical boundaries.

Ethical Dilemma: Ensuring that technology use aligns with ethical standards, particularly regarding confidentiality and informed consent.

ICF Approach: They ensure that any use of technology aligns with ethical standards, prioritizing confidentiality, informed consent, and the client’s best interests. While the ICF does not yet have a standalone, detailed section exclusively addressing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in coaching, its Code of Ethics provides general principles that can be applied to the use of AI in coaching, which ensures its ethical and responsible use.

Self-Proclaimed Coaches: Self-proclaimed coaches, on the other hand, may also have the liberty to adopt AI tools, but they most likely use them without fully understanding their implications. As a result, coaching sessions with them carry a higher risk of privacy breaches and may rely too heavily on automated processes, undermining the essential human connection that makes coaching effective.

These dilemmas underscore the profound difference between ICF-certified coaches and those who take on the title without the requisite training or ethical grounding. While the latter may offer quick fixes or advice, only certified coaches operate as strategic thinking partners, fostering trust, autonomy, and meaningful progress for their clients.

Why Choose An ICF-Accredited Coaching Education Program?

As an ICF-accredited coaching education program, at The Coaching Academy for Leaders we know ethics is at the heart of effective coaching. It’s what allows trust and safety to exist between a coach and their client. And let’s face it—without trust, the entire coaching relationship can fall flat. Even if a client sticks with every session, the results will feel weak if they can’t fully trust the coach, the process, or the stakeholders involved.

This is why ethics runs through everything we do. As coaches, it’s our responsibility to create a space where people feel safe, valued, and respected. And in order to achieve this, practicing ethical integrity is a must, as this is where real coaching becomes possible.

Globally, all ICF Accredited Level 1 Pathway to the ACC programs must include coaching ethics because it is core competency #1. No ethics, no certification. It’s that simple. To explore how coaches acquire their ICF certification, read our guide here. In addition, ICF-certified coaches are required to renew their credentials every three years, which includes earning specific ethics credits to ensure their knowledge remains up-to-date and relevant.

How Ethics is Central to Our Programs

The Coaching Fundamentals course, one of the foundational programs we offer at the Coaching Academy for Leaders, places a strong emphasis on ethical integrity and professionalism. Through this course, we help aspiring executive and leadership coaches learn how to embody ethical practices instead of just understanding them on paper. We ensure this by:

Building a Solid Foundation in Ethical Standards

Our program provides a deep dive into the ICF Code of Ethics, ensuring that participants fully understand the ethical principles guiding professional coaching. This gives them the tools to make sound decisions and handle tricky situations with confidence.

Learning Through Real-World Scenarios

Ethics goes beyond being something you can memorize—it requires consistent practice. That’s why our course includes discussions around real-life examples, case studies, and dilemmas. These exercises help participants sharpen their judgment and approach ethical challenges with clarity.

Creating A Collaborative Approach to Learning

Nobody has all the answers, and that’s okay. In our program, coaches have the opportunity to connect with peers to explore different perspectives, share experiences, and build a collective understanding of ethical best practices. This collaborative environment prepares them to handle challenges in a way that benefits both their clients and themselves.

Advanced Topics For Coaching Ethics

In addition to Coaching Fundamentals, we also offer a workshop course, Advanced Topics for Coaching Ethics. This program is a focused learning experience designed for certified coaches looking to deepen their understanding of ethical decision-making in coaching. This mini-course provides a unique opportunity to refine a coach’s approach to coaching ethics while earning mandatory CCEs in coaching ethics. Through an interactive explore-and-discover mastermind format, coaches engage in thought-provoking discussions, gain insights from fellow coaches, and build on collective wisdom to navigate ethical complexities with confidence.

The course explores advanced ethics for Internal Coaching – understanding ethical considerations within organizations and corporate structures, and advanced ethics for External Coaching – navigating ethical dilemmas in independent coaching practices and client engagements.

Ethics Makes All the Difference

As we discussed earlier, not everyone calling themselves a coach is actually trained in ethical coaching. And that big gap between those who go through rigorous ICF-certified programs and those who simply decide to label their work as “coaching” is the basis of whether or not clients are bound to have a guaranteed sense of protection or accountability if something goes wrong.

This lack of accountability can lead to underwhelming outcomes such as those frustrating “meh” coaching experiences. And “Meh” coaching is a waste of time and money. As a result, it is highly unlikely that that coach would ever be hired back or receive referrals from that client or the other stakeholders.

That’s why ICF-certified coaches are committed to making a real difference in every client conversation. They focus on protecting the client’s well-being and on delivering the high-quality coaching experience that clients expect and deserve.

Because when coaches know firsthand the transformational power of ICF coaching AND they practice coaching rooted in strong ethical practices, clients are bound to receive a remarkable experience with their coach, and the coach can experience the honour and joy of bearing witness to the personal growth and professional success of another human being.





In other words, it can be a truly transformative experience for both the coach and the coachee. Clients feel supported, challenged, and empowered to grow, and coaches get to witness the incredible impact of their work.

At the Coaching Academy for Leaders, we’re dedicated to ensuring that every coach we train is equipped to deliver this kind of experience. By focusing on ethics as a core part of our curriculum, we’re setting our coaches up for success while helping to uphold the highest standards in the field.

Final Thoughts

When we look at how certified coaches handle ethical challenges, it’s clear they are deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of the profession. This dedication shows the unique value that real coaching expertise brings—expertise built on a strong foundation of ethics.

Knowing and applying the ICF Code of Ethics, along with using clear agreements like well-thought-out and thoroughly discussed contracts, can make all the difference in avoiding tricky situations. In fact, a member of the ICF ethics committee once shared with me that most complaints brought to their board are due to unclear or missing contracts.

This is where ICF-certified coaches stand apart. They’re trained to follow the Code of Ethics in every aspect of their work, ensuring that their coaching is thoughtful, trustworthy, and professional. That’s something self-proclaimed coaches simply can’t offer.

So, when someone claims to be a coach, remember this: those who follow the ICF Code of Ethics can deliver the kind of transformative, safe, and meaningful experience you deserve. An ICF credential is a clear sign of trust and professionalism, showing who is truly qualified for the role.

If you want to become a coach who works with the integrity and ethical standards that the ICF promotes, choosing the right training program is essential. The Coaching Academy for Leaders is built to guide you on this journey.

Here, we focus on ethics, integrity, and creating a supportive environment for learning. Inside, we help you achieve your certification while also supporting you in becoming the kind of coach who drives positive and lasting change for your clients.

Ready to learn more? Explore the Coaching Fundamentals Course or our Advanced Topics for Coaching Ethics to see how they can help you build a solid foundation for your coaching career.

_____________

As published originally:https://corryrobertson.com/exploring-ethics-in-coaching-outlining-ethical-principles-standards-and-dilemmas/