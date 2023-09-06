Kam Attwal-Kaila is a Partner and President of IT By Design. The company recently held a talent development and leadership training panels at the recent ChannelCon event in Las Vegas.

IT By Design specializes in custom business solutions for managed services providers. With 20 years in the industry, ITBD leverages its expertise and commitment to further its clients’ success and create partnerships that take the MSP’s business to the next level. IT By Design’s team of highly trained technical talent can support any MSP at a moment’s notice. The company continues to refine an all-in-one software solution that helps MSPs manage staff, keep objectives on target, and establish a strong and happy company culture.

Note that the company will hold its fifth annual Build IT LIVE event. Scheduled Sept. 18 – 20 at the Hilton Waldorf Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, the conference gathers renowned entrepreneurial experts across multiple business disciplines to help managed service providers (MSPs) explore, execute and expand their potential.