Top Down Ventures has closed our Founders Fund I at US$28 million (C$38 million), oversubscribing the original US$25M target. The fund held its first close in October 2024 and completed its final close in April 2026.

Founders Fund I is the first institutional venture fund dedicated exclusively to early-stage MSP software and AI companies. The fund has attracted over 100 LPs, the majority of whom are founders, operators, and executives from across the MSP ecosystem — creating a strategic LP base that actively contributes to portfolio company growth. The fund also includes participation from Pax8, Upward Trajectory Fund, and a number of private family offices across Canada and the United States.

The MSP ecosystem has long been the invisible infrastructure of the global economy, powering the technology operations of over 100 million SMBs worldwide and on track to reach US$1 trillion in annual spend by 2030. According to our 2025 State of MSP Capital in the Age of AI report, 2026 marks a historic shift: for the first time, the total addressable market for SMB IT spend is projected to surpass that of Enterprise IT. What was once considered a niche market is crossing into the mainstream, and institutional capital is beginning to take notice. Top Down was built on the conviction that this moment was coming — that Main Street’s technology needs would eventually demand Wall Street’s attention.

Strong Early Performance

The fund’s first exit has already been realized: zofiQ, a portfolio company focused on agentic AI for MSPs, was acquired by ConnectWise, returning 5.3x to the fund just six months after the initial investment. A second portfolio company has completed its Series B at a 3.5x markup to our entry.

Since beginning to invest in 2024, the fund has deployed capital into 12 portfolio companies. Based on early DPI and deployment metrics, the fund is tracking in the top decile of 2024 vintage venture funds (Source: Carta, Q4 2025 VC Fund Performance).

Their general partners bring a hands-on track record in the MSP space, having founded and scaled companies including IT Glue (acquired by Kaseya), Fully Managed (acquired by TELUS), N-able (NYSE: NABL), and ScalePad. Their prior investments generated a 12.8x MOIC and 97% IRR.

“We’re proud to have built a fund that reflects the strength and alignment of the MSP ecosystem. Our LP base is not just capital, it’s a flywheel of operators, founders, and industry leaders helping the next generation of MSP software companies scale faster and smarter.” — Joel Abramson, Managing Partner, Top Down Ventures

Investing in the AI-Native Generation

Their investment strategy has focused on backing a new cohort of AI-native SaaS companies — businesses built from inception with modern AI development tooling, resulting in faster product cycles, leaner teams, and differentiated capabilities tailored to the evolving MSP landscape. These are not companies that have bolted AI onto existing products; they were designed around it.

“We’re seeing a fundamentally different caliber of company. These are AI-native businesses built from day one with new tooling, new cost structures, and new expectations around speed and scale.” — Chris Day, Founder & Chairman, Top Down Ventures

AI-native companies are doing to the MSP stack what cloud once did to on-premise software — not bolting on features, but rebuilding foundational workflows from the ground up around intelligence, redefining what it means to deliver managed services. Just as cloud reshaped the economics and architecture of IT delivery a decade ago, AI is now doing the same, creating both urgency and opportunity for the MSPs and software vendors willing to move first.

A Platform Built on Deep Industry Specialization

Top Down combines capital with a hands-on platform approach, providing operational guidance, go-to-market support, and access to a deeply embedded industry network. We convene CEO peer groups, host our annual Horizons investor summit, and publish the MSP Outliers blog and podcast — resources that connect founders, operators, and investors across the ecosystem.

“In one of the most challenging fundraising environments, we are grateful for the support from institutions, family offices, and everyone from the MSP ecosystem who engaged with our vision in defining the new era of AI-first MSP software. We believe there has never been a more important time to invest at the early stage, especially in a category like MSP that remains underappreciated but critical to the global SMB market for managed IT, security and AI.” — Mark Scott, General Partner, Top Down Ventures

What’s Next

Top Down will be active across the MSP and venture community through the rest of 2026, including our annual Horizons investor summit in November in Scottsdale, where we’ll showcase portfolio companies to LPs, founders, and industry leaders. We’re also expanding the Outliers program with new research and content for the operators and institutional investors shaping the next decade of MSP software.