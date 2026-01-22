Jim DeCarlo, VP Channel Sales of Sonar, talked about the critical shift from code creation to code validation. As AI-generated code becomes ubiquitous, the primary risk to enterprises has moved from “building” to “verifying.” Deploying unverified, AI-written code without rigorous oversight is now a leading cause of data breaches and system failures, forcing senior developers to evolve into high-level auditors who prioritize security and logic over manual execution.

Jim predicts two major shifts in the technology delivery model in 2026: