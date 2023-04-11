Netsurion, a leading provider of Managed XDR, announced enhancements to its longstanding channel partner program for MSPs, MSSPs and VARs, including greater financial rewards for partners who drive new business, a flexible partnership model designed to incentivize growth, and a new name that reflects the company’s commitment to enabling partner success, the Netsurion Npower Partner Program.

“We continue to realize significant returns on our channel-first strategy. Last year, partners continued to drive growth, and we are building on that success with our growth-oriented program changes. What doesn’t change is our strong partner enablement, including expert training, technical support, sales assistance and joint marketing to help our partners grow their business.” states Marco Albano, Vice President of Channel, Netsurion.

Netsurion already empowers hundreds of managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs) to deliver Netsurion’s award-winning Managed XDR solution to businesses of all sizes. And now, the addition of a reseller program, we are opening up opportunities for different partnerships.

The new Netsurion Npower Partner Program adds two important elements designed to accelerate their channel growth, an Authorized Partner tier ideal for Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and MSPs just entering the security services market and a more flexible, consumption-based pricing model.

The new Authorized Partner tier, which complements the existing Advanced Partner tier, makes it easier for resellers and MSPs to start their journey with Netsurion without making a large upfront cash and resource outlay. By basing costs on actual deployments, the new pricing option enables partners to start small and build up their cybersecurity offering while protecting customers against ransomware, insider attacks, zero-day threats and more.

