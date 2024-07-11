Julian Lee recently had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Rae, a regular interviewee on e-channelnews and CVP of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8

Based on the recent Pax8 Beyond event, Rob emphasized the importance of continuity and engagement at in-person events, with insights on the balance between event size and personal interaction as well as a focus on the human element and the value of building relationships. He provided essential insights for MSPs, including investment, innovation, and value proposition. The evolving role of distribution in the cloud ecosystem was explored, with Rob highlighting Pax8’s distinction as a technology-driven marketplace.

Pax8 will host their inaugural EMEA Beyond event in Germany in October.