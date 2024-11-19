Adam Bellows, Executive Director & Category Leader, Networking & Security at Ingram Micro

Adam discussed the significant challenges in the cybersecurity sector, highlighting the overwhelming number of vendors and the constantly evolving threats. He emphasized the need for partners to receive support in navigating this complexity and outlined Ingram’s role in evaluating vendors to ensure they are channel-ready while helping partners understand market trends and customer needs. He also addressed the resource limitations faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), complicating their ability to implement effective cybersecurity solutions, and advocated for a strategy that prioritizes solutions over specific vendors.

He noted the increasing global cybersecurity threats and the dual role of AI, which can be exploited by malicious actors but also used by defenders to enhance efficiency. He highlighted the importance of managed detection response and the necessity for partners to align their strategies with customer needs, promoting a “crawl, walk, run” approach to security implementation.