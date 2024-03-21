Long View announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Long View has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operations Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

“Long View and Microsoft Security have achieved a new milestone with the MXDR solution, which uses Microsoft’s cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality Managed Security Solutions. Long View has earned various Microsoft distinctions for its excellence in Security support, establishing itself as a top-notch authority in the field. This alignment has allowed Long View to transform security along with digital transformation, offering efficient solutions to improve clients’ security position and fight cyber-attacks effectively.”

– Chad Reid, Digital Defense Practice Director, Long View

“With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Long View on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.”

– Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Long View is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe”, said Maria Thomson, MISA Lead. “Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome Long View MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio.”