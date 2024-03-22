Jason Pryce, Channel Development Manager at Kaseya will showcase the company’s products at upcoming events in Houston and Jacksonville, with a special focus ob cybersecurity. Jason highlighted the efficiency and benefits of using Kaseya’s solutions for cybersecurity management and Kaseya’s comprehensive approach to addressing industry complexities.

Additionally, Julian and Jason discussed the upcoming Kaseya Connect Global event, expressing excitement for the big announcement and the community environment.

Do not miss these two great events combining content and golfing!

Houston,TX, April 8th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-top-golf-houston/

Jacksonville, FL, April 11th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-topgolf/