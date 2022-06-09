A recent Loftware survey called ‘2022 Top 5 Trends in Labeling and Packaging Artwork’ showed that 73% of end-users expect to have their labeling applications in the cloud in the next three years. So, if the channel does not adopt soon, their competitors surely will!

The report which draws on insights from nearly 1,000 professionals across industries in 55 countries, found a significant shift in business attitudes toward cloud technology over the last 12 months. Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent supply chain crisis, businesses now recognize that labeling is no longer a tactical necessity, but an enabler for business growth and agile supply chain operations.

The majority of business leaders surveyed (90%) recognize that standardizing and centralizing labeling will help them to keep pace with business growth, while more than eight in ten (84%) companies cited cost savings and compliance as key benefits of introducing a modern labeling solution. While 42% of businesses reported having already moved to the cloud for their enterprise applications, more than half risk lagging behind their peers.

As well as offering channel partners ways to mitigate risk, the cloud offers them an excellent opportunity to expand their business with existing customers and find completely new opportunities, by:

Building a recurring revenue business

Giving them new insights into their customers’ labeling business, which they can monetize

Offering new services to their customers, setting them up as a strategic business partner

Or check out our previous interview with Loftware's Lee Patty in January 2022: https://www.e-channelnews.com/cloud-based-labeling-with-loftware/