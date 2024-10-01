Channel-focused company AppOmni, recently unveiled new technology advances to deliver industry leading identity and threat detection capabilities to protect critical enterprise Software-as-a-Service environments.

Eric Snyder, VP of Channel and Alliances at AppOmni, provided insights into the challenges of managing multiple SaaS vendors and the importance of consolidating SaaS monitoring into a single dashboard for enhanced security and compliance. He highlighted the significance of securing AI applications and introduced new capabilities for threat detection, particularly in identity management and user activity monitoring.

