VergeIO announced the official release of the VergeIO Terraform Provider. This release represents a significant advance in VergeIO’s mission to make high-performing IT environments more accessible and manageable for organizations of all sizes.

What is Terraform? Terraform is an open-source infrastructure-as-code (IaC) software tool that allows users to define and provision data center infrastructure using a high-level configuration language. It automates infrastructure deployment and management, ensuring consistency, reducing errors, and simplifying workflows. The VergeIO Terraform Provider integrates VergeOS into this tool, enabling customers to manage their VergeIO resources more simply.The VergeIO Terraform Provider allows users to manage VergeIO resources with the simplicity that VergeOS is known for, using Terraform’s declarative language. Users can now implement Infrastructure as Code (IaC) without direct access to VergeIO’s internal code base, making deploying and managing IT infrastructure easier.

Here are the Key Benefits for VergeIO Customers

Infrastructure as Code: Customers can now define and manage VergeIO resources using Terraform, reflecting VergeIO’s focus on reducing complexity and costs in IT environments.

Automation: The provider simplifies provisioning and managing VergeIO resources, minimizing manual errors and saving valuable time through streamlined processes.

Version Control: Integrating with Terraform allows customers to track changes to their infrastructure over time, fostering better collaboration and consistency.

Integration: The provider supports quickly incorporating VergeIO resources into existing Terraform workflows, enabling users to continue using familiar tools and services.

Consistency: Ensures reliable deployment of resources across different environments, maintaining VergeOS’ stability.

“Our Terraform Provider reflects VergeIO’s vision of a simpler, more accessible IT future,” said Jason Yaeger, SVP of Engineering at VergeIO. “By bringing VergeOS together with Terraform, we are improving the experience for our current users and lowering the barrier to entry for new customers, making it easier than ever to adopt and benefit from our technology.”

The VergeIO Terraform Provider currently supports a wide range of resources, including VMs, drives, networks, and users and data sources for clusters, groups, and more. VergeIO is committed to continually enhancing and expanding this provider’s capabilities to meet its customers’ evolving needs.