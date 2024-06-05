Safe Software is proud to announce that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Integration Tools report for May 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that Safe Software has received this recognition. We feel it reflects the company’s commitment to delivering superior products and services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Safe Software’s recognition as a Customers’ Choice, we feel, highlights its high satisfaction ratings given directly by the end users. In addition to the global recognition, Safe Software has also been specifically acknowledged as a Customers’ Choice among North American and Midsize Enterprise customers, which we feel emphasizes its strong market presence and exceptional service delivery in these critical segments.

“Our team at Safe Software is incredibly honored to be recognized by Gartner and, more importantly, our customers,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software. “For us, this acknowledgment validates our ongoing efforts to enhance our platform and services, ensuring we provide not only the tools but also the best support in the industry for our clients to succeed in their data integration initiatives.”

Safe Software remains dedicated to spearheading innovation in the data integration sector, continuously improving user experience, and expanding its services to support a broader range of integration challenges across industries.

For further information, read the full report.