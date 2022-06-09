Andrew Humphrey, Net2Phone

ChannelNEXT attendees have voted and the winner for the ChannelNEXT Central Lion’s Den is Net2Phone by Andrew Humphrey. CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! The vendor with the most votes wins and gets an award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lion’s Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also gave out a great prize draw to thank the voters for participating. The winner for the $500 cash prize was Steve Radonic, of CloudSpace.

Learn more about Net2Phone: www.net2phone.ca

The next Lions’ Den will be in October 2022 at our ChannelNext West events. See channelnext.ca for details and to register to attend.

“Many may enter the Lions’ Den but only one can come out victorious!”

Here are the other vendors who entered the Lions’ Den at the ChannelNEXT Central 2022 event.

Barracuda

Ken Bartlett, Barracuda

More than 200,000 global customers trust Barracuda to safeguard their employees, data, and applications from a wide range of threats. Barracuda provides easy, comprehensive and affordable solutions for email protection, application and cloud security, network security and data protection. Visit www.barracuda.com

Channel Partner Alliance

Joe Cammisano, CPA

The Channel Partner Alliance was built for one purpose: Help VARs, MSPs, ITSPs and ISVs to accelerate success by improving their best business practices! See www.channelpartneralliance.com for details!

Cradlepoint

Fadi Mansour, Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a Boise, Idaho, company with a mission of enabling customers to Connect Beyond the limits of wired networks. They unlock the transformative power of today’s LTE and 5G cellular networks to provide an agile, reliable, and pervasive Wireless WAN edge. To find out more visit https://www.cradlepoint.com

Datto

Jeff Dryall, Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. See www.datto.com

NOTE: Datto also received an award for Best in Show!

Growth Finder Pro

Marguerite Fleming, Growth Finder Pro

Organizations who use digital marketing grow their business 3.3 times faster than those who do not – opening their doors to better, larger and farther reaching markets. Growth Finder Pro gives you the strategy to exponentially grow your B2B or B2C business using proven Digital Marketing strategies to get “WARM” leads that turn into sales faster! Visit www.growthfinderpro.com

ITCloud

https://vimeo.com/718338898 Steve Noel, ITCloud

With a network of over 1200 reseller partners across the country and tens of thousands of backups daily, ITCloud.ca is one of Canada’s leading providers of secure cloud backup services, Microsoft cloud computing products and services, and cybersecurity solutions. Visit www.itcloud.ca

Lenovo

Jason Laxamana, Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, they are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com

QNAP

Julian Gagnon, QNAP

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduces a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions. Visit www.qnap.com

Sherweb

Sabrina Boubrit, Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. They support customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, Sherweb can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

Spire Systems Inc.

Katie Griffin, Spire Systems

Spire Systems Inc. is an innovative developer of business management software for small and mid-sized businesses. Founded by industry veterans with over 40 years of combined experience, they create software that enables companies to gain better insight, streamline operations and maximize their business potential. Visit www.spiresystems.com

