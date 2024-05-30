Progress, a trusted provider of infrastructure software, recently announced new powerful capabilities and enhancements in the latest release of Progress Sitefinity. Building on existing AI support throughout the platform, Sitefinity 15.1 introduces AI-powered conversion propensity scoring, AI-powered content classification for faster content editing and improved customer data modeling, enabling higher ROI and productivity.

During this interview, Sara Faatz, Director, Technology Community Relations at Progress, provided an overview of the company, highlighting its 40-year history and its focus on providing software for developing and deploying mission-critical applications and managing data platforms.

She also spoke about the latest release of Sitefinity, version 15.1, and its incorporation of AI features, including AI propensity scoring and AI-assisted content classifications. She also presented the platform’s pricing structure, target audience, and potential for channel partners and agencies to utilize the platform within their networks.

Note that Progressjust announced the latest release of Progress Telerik and Progress Kendo UI, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries and tools for application development. This release includes artificial intelligence (AI) prompts to application interfaces, design-to-code productivity, accessibility features and a series of new UI components.