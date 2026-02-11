Josep Domingot, Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche, explored the critical shift from legacy systems to AI-orchestrated cloud environments. For 2026, Laserfiche is positioning its platform not merely as a storage repository, but as an “active engine” for business intelligence. By integrating advanced GenAI capabilities—such as Smart Fields for auto-classification and natural language “Smart Chat”—Laserfiche is enabling organizations to eliminate the friction of manual data entry. This evolution is customer-centric, focusing on usability and security to ensure that AI acts as a powerful accelerator for operational efficiency rather than a replacement for the human-led sales and support teams that build institutional trust.

As Laserfiche guides its global user base from perpetual licensing to a cloud-first model, the role of partners is evolving from simple fulfillment to strategic consultancy. The true ROI of recurring revenue lies in the customer experience (CX); by leveraging AI-driven insights to anticipate client needs and streamline complex workflows, partners can deliver measurable stability in an increasingly unpredictable market.

Some of his predictions for 2026 are:

AI will accelerate cloud modernization wave across the tech buying landscape

2026 ushers in the AI-enabled, human-led era of trust sales

Channel partners will become outcome-first strategic advisors

