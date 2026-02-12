Sébastien Faivre, Chief Product Officer at Radiant Logic, talked about the shift from operational efficiency to a security-first identity posture. He detailed the transition to an Identity Fabric—a unified SaaS layer that aggregates and sanitizes disparate data from on-premises and multi-cloud systems to create a definitive system of record. As organizations in 2026 confront the explosion of non-human and agentic AI identities, which now outnumber human users by orders of magnitude, Radiant Logic’s fabric approach provides the “identity visibility” required for Zero Trust. By leveraging the AIDA (AI Data Assistant) and support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the platform enables proactive attack surface reduction and guided remediation, turning fragmented identity silos into a governed, high-fidelity foundation that accelerates M&A integrations and eliminates decades of technical debt.