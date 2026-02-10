Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect channel of the telecom and IT industry, announced its 2026 Board of Directors, who lead ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders. Mel Kolinski, Senior Director of Sales & Partnerships for Ostra Cybersecurity, was named President. She joined the board in 2025 and served as Chair of ACW’s Local Chapters Committee. Previously, she was Co-Chair of the ACW Events Committee and Co-Moderator for the ACW Local Chapter in Minnesota.

In this interview, Mel highlighted her commitment to supporting women in the technology sector. She shared her journey from volunteering on the events committee to founding the Minnesota chapter, emphasizing the importance of networking and educational opportunities provided by the Alliance. She noted that only 11% of CEOs in the industry are women, underscoring the need for initiatives that promote female leadership and representation.

Mel articulated her strengths as a proactive problem-solver and connector, crediting her network of women for their encouragement and mentorship throughout her career. She discussed the challenges women face in the workplace, including the need for male allies and the emotional burden of balancing professional and personal responsibilities. Mel also reflected on her experiences with difficult leadership and the importance of fostering open conversations to support one another in overcoming these challenges.