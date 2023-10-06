We recently interviewed Stuart Tarmy, Head of Industry Vertical Solutions, FinTech and Global Partnerships at Aerospike. Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Wayfair.