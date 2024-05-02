Keeper Security, joins Williams Racing as an Official Partner on the eve of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Trusted by thousands of businesses and millions of individuals globally for its zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, Keeper’s branding will appear on driver overalls and the FW46 piloted by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in the current Formula 1 season and beyond. To mark the inauguration of the partnership, Keeper’s branding will be on the front wing for this weekend’s Miami GP. Race fans will also see the Keeper brand displayed across the Williams F1 car, garage, trucks and screens used by the team and drivers.

Research has found 74% of data breaches include a human element, with the majority caused by weak or stolen passwords. Password management mitigates these risks, and Keeper will become Williams Racing’s Official Password Security Partner.

“Our data is one of our most important assets and protecting it is paramount,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing. “Maintaining hundreds of passwords to keep our information safe and data protected requires robust and trusted systems. Keeper is the solution to these concerns, providing proven security for your information, and it is great to welcome them to Williams. Keeper also embodies the ethos of the team: excellence, pioneering innovation and relentless determination to succeed.”

“Partnering with Williams Racing presents an exciting opportunity to showcase Keeper Security’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions on the global stage,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. “The technological advancements and relentless pursuit of innovation synonymous with Formula 1 mirror Keeper’s mission to deliver next-generation protection for individuals and organizations worldwide. When seconds matter, both on and off the track, Keeper is driving powerful cybersecurity solutions that position our customers ahead of cybercriminals in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Source: Keeper Security