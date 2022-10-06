Kaseya announced it has completed the integration of its acquisition of ConnectBooster, the channel’s leader in account receivables automation and secure payment solutions. This acquisition enhances Kaseya’s platform, IT Complete, adding a suite for automated billing and collections.

ConnectBooster automates the collections process for recurring and one-time services in a highly secure and resilient environment. This channel-centric hub integrates with industry-leading tools to reconcile accounts and billing while streamlining back-office activities to save IT professionals significant time and money.

“Every acquisition we make is aimed at making life easier for our MSP customers,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “By fully integrating ConnectBooster into IT Complete, we’re able to help free up time for MSPs to focus on growing their businesses, and that ensures they can be more productive and profitable.”

On average, 81% of MSPs wait 60 or more days to get paid. ConnectBooster brings that down to 1.4 days. By automating end-of-month billing, MSPs no longer must chase their customers for payments. As seats fluctuate and billing changes, they don’t have to manually adjust what customers are paying. This frees up time for MSPs who manage their own billing so they can be more efficient, and it also saves costs for those who may have hired someone to handle company billing. ConnectBooster has now been fully integrated with Kaseya BMS and Datto AutoTask.

“We have benefited from ConnectBooster’s ability to save us time and money, and we are thrilled that it is being integrated into Kaseya’s complete platform of software solutions,” said Levon Parker from Ascencion IT. “I’ve seen so much innovation from ConnectBooster in the last few months, and based on our experience with Kaseya previous acquisitions, we fully expect ConnectBooster to bring more innovations to market as a result of increased investment from Kaseya. The combination of Kaseya and ConnectBooster could be really transformational for my business.”

Additionally, customers and partners with ConnectBooster qualify for the Kaseya Global Partner Program, which provides enablement team support, live technical webinars, free passes to industry events, and much more, depending on the level of participation. The program is a tiered system – Silver ($1K+), Gold ($25K), Platinum ($100K) and Blue Diamond ($250K) – with partners moving up depending on their annual spend.

ConnectBooster is the latest addition to Kaseya’s signature platform, IT Complete – a suite of solutions designed to solve MSPs greatest challenges, which are vendor fatigue, lack of technician efficiency, limited software utilization and budget. The technology, already utilized by many MSPs, improves accuracy and cash flow and eliminates time-consuming accounting tasks. The ConnectBooster payment solution offers deep workflow integrations and automations to allow IT professional to work more efficiently.

Source: Kaseya