Pillr is the result of over 25 years of cybersecurity experience by way of Novacoast.

Pillr was inspired by the belief that all organizations—and the people who make them possible—would be more secure if they were under the safekeeping of a skilled 24/7/365 security operations center, or SOC.

Traditionally, establishing an enterprise-grade cybersecurity program required building and maintaining a SOC—an on-premises facility with a multifaceted set of people and processes to run tools supporting threat awareness, intelligence, and response. Pillr is shaking up this standard.

As a part of its formal product launch, Pillr unveiled its new brand and on-platform experience. The company’s refreshed aesthetic encompasses its standard for developing accessible security solutions—a standard that’s realized on the Pillr platform. Pillr is a cybersecurity operations solution designed and engineered to address the evolving demands of IT teams and service providers. The platform integrates with over 450 cybersecurity services and tools and is supported by an always-on collaborative cybersecurity operations model.

“As we expand what’s possible on Pillr, we’re simultaneously expanding our Pillr security operations team—an effort we hope will come to life in our growing Wichita headquarters,” says Pillr CEO, Paul Anderson. “We are dedicated to shifting peoples’ perspectives on talent and where it’s found,” states Anderson. “Having been in this business for over 25 years, we see incredible untapped potential in Wichita,” explains Anderson.

Find out more at www.pillrplatform.com