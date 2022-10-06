Cisco go all in with the IT Channel supporting MSPs and the SMB market. Julian talks with Provider Elevate, Leader of Global MSP for Cisco, Michelle Ragusa-McBain and Business Development Manager, Fenil Kacharia on the current state of cybersecurity and the IT Channel. Michelle tells us that a recent survey showed, only 50% of IT Service Providers are properly insured against a cyber attack/event. This tells us that we have a long way to go getting the market up to speed and out in front of the bad guy.

The journey from MSP to MSSP, post pandemic, every company is now a tech company – they require, networking, IoT, collaboration and security to keep their businesses running.

