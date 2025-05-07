Sectigo announced that the company has joined the Pax8 Marketplace, the leading cloud commerce marketplace. The partnership introduces Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM solution – Sectigo Certificate Manager for Partners – to Pax8’s network of nearly 40,000 MSPs, marking the first time CLM is available in the Marketplace. MSPs in the Pax8 network can now discover, manage, and automate their customers’ SSL/TLS certificates within a single dashboard, removing the complexity behind manual certificate management. Fast-tracked by Pax8, the partnership unearths opportunities for channel partners to increase cost efficiencies and encourage customer retention, while significantly reducing the risk of their customers experiencing business interruptions due to mismanaged certificates.

As businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts, the use of digital certificates is growing exponentially, leading to an increase in certificate renewals. Organizations globally need to prepare for the industry’s shift to shorter certificate validity periods, which will increase certificate renewals up to 12 times a year, a major challenge for organizations using manual management methods. By partnering with Pax8, Sectigo enables MSPs to seamlessly automate and streamline certificate renewal processes and future-proof systems against evolving cybersecurity challenges, all within a centralized dashboard.



“Sectigo and Pax8 recognize that expired certificates due to manual tracking or human error can expose businesses to security risks, downtime, loss of customer trust, and financial and reputational damage,” said Jairo Fraile, vice president of global partner sales at Sectigo. “We are proud to have been fast-tracked as the first automated Certificate Lifecycle Management solution available in the Pax8 Marketplace. We look forward to empowering thousands of forward-thinking MSPs with an enterprise-grade solution for SMBs to ultimately help future-proof their business with shorter certificate lifespans on the horizon.”



Sectigo Certificate Manager for Partners is a comprehensive CLM solution that eliminates the manual burdens associated with certificate management by automating the processes of issuance, installation, renewal and management of public SSL/TLS certificates through the ACME protocol. Key advantages of the Pax8 partnership for MSPs include:

Eliminates the risk of business outages: Organizations that rely on manual certificate management are already at risk due to human error. With shorter certificate lifespans on the horizon, CLM automation eliminates these concerns while simultaneously strengthening security.

Help drive cost efficiencies: MSPs can redeploy critical IT/security resources elsewhere, eliminating scalability bottlenecks, which in turn allow MSPs to service more customers without increasing operational overhead.

Grow revenue and customer retention: Unlocks new recurring revenue streams for MSPs and expands the range of services managed on behalf of customers. The result is greater customer retention due to embedded security services.

“We are committed to continually enhancing our portfolio of security products for MSPs, empowering them to strengthen their security posture. Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management fills a critical gap and is a key piece of that overall security framework,” said Oguo Atuanya, corporate vice president of vendor experience at Pax8. “We also know MSPs want to work with vendors who are easy to collaborate with. Sectigo checks all these boxes and is the only vendor in the Pax8 Marketplace to deliver cloud-native, automated CLM to our partners.”



Sectigo Certificate Manager for Partners is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace: https://www.pax8.com/vendors/sectigo/.



Pax8 partners interested in learning more about Sectigo can visit www.sectigo.com/partners/channel/.