In 2021, they shared their vision for Project Starline, a breakthrough technology project that enables friends, families and coworkers to feel like they’re together from any distance. Using advancements in AI, 3D imaging and other technologies, Starline works like a “magic window.” You can talk, gesture and make eye contact with another person, just like you would if you were in the same room.

After thousands of hours of testing across Google offices and with enterprise partners, they found that meetings in Starline feel more like being in the same room instead of traditional video calls. This leads to better attentiveness, memory recall and an overall sense of presence. In Starline, people act like they’re in-person, not thousands of miles apart.

Today they’re excited to share that they’re bringing the technology out of the lab with a focus on connecting distributed teams and individuals in the workplace. They’re partnering with HP to start commercialization of this unique experience in 2025, and are working to enable it directly from the video conferencing services you use today — such as Google Meet and Zoom.

HP’s expertise in computing, combined with their investment in Poly’s collaboration solutions, makes them uniquely positioned to deliver new and innovative experiences worldwide. As Alex Cho, President of Personal Systems at HP says, “With more than half of meaning and intent communicated through body language versus words alone, an immersive collaboration experience plays an important role in creating authentic human connections in hybrid environments. We are proud to partner with Google to bring this technology to market, harnessing the power of AI to shape the future of collaboration.”

This marks a significant step towards a world where connection and collaboration are possible no matter where you are. They will share more details later this year, and you can learn more at starline.google.