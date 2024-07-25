Health and Wellness Coach Fabiola Jackson discussed health management and nutrition for individuals in the IT industry who travel frequently and have prolonged screen time. Fabiola shared her background and expertise in nutrition and health, emphasizing the significance of understanding the impact of the environment, food, and activities on health. She presented strategies for eating healthier while traveling and attending conferences, as well as the challenges posed by excessive screen time and prolonged sitting in the IT industry. She stressed the need for individuals to be mindful of their screen habits and incorporate healthy practices to mitigate the adverse effects of prolonged screen time and sitting.