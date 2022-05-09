Can sustainability be beneficial to business? On June 2, you’ll get the inside scoop from Frances Edmonds, Head of Sustainability at HP, one of the country’s top Sustainability leaders. She will demonstrate how HP generated $3.5 billion in revenue from sustainability projects and how HP became Canada’s #1 company in sustainability. Get the ultimate road map to joining the circular and sustainable economy! Begin reaping the benefits today while safeguarding the future.

