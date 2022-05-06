Here are the top stories from E-Channelnews over the last week:
- Julian Lee shared his thoughts on Elon Musk’s Twitter future
- Bradley Craig, NFINIT‘s Director of Channel Sales, discusses the company’s new channel focus
- This week’s Channel Chief interview was with Patrick Foster of Adtran
- We also learned more about Jay McBain‘s new job at Canalys
- Do not miss the recording for Devolutions‘ virtual event on “Effortless Ways to Improve Your Security Posture“
- Mike Polatsek of CybeReady presented the company’s security awareness solution
- Newest episode from Julian Lee, this time on sustainability, laying the groundwork for our ChannelNext event on the subject
- COMING up: ChannelNext Central event in Toronto on June 2nd. This event will be held in conjunction with our Canadian Reseller Choice, 50 Best Managed IT Companies, and Women In Tech Awards Gala DINNER! To sign up for either of these events, go to https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext-central-in-person-livestream-central-2022/