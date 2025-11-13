Tyler Coughlan, President, Ingram Micro Canada and Andy Theophylactou, Director, Cloud & AI Platforms, Canada CMB, Microsoft Canada

The discussion focused on the partnership between Ingram Micro Canada and Microsoft, highlighting the collaborative nature of their relationship. Tyler, president of Ingram Micro Canada, and Andy from Microsoft emphasized the importance of direct communication for addressing challenges and agreed on the need to align key initiatives and metrics annually for mutual success. Tyler noted Ingram Micro’s strategic investment in the partnership, which enhances customer market experiences.

The conversation also addressed the role of Microsoft products, particularly Copilot, in increasing partner revenue, with discussions on whether partners fully understand how to leverage these offerings. They stressed the necessity of providing partners with clear strategies and support, arguing that a comprehensive approach to Microsoft services is key to elevating the client experience.