Guest: Glynis Devine, She-Suite Leaders, Equipping Organizations to Build Future-Ready Leadership by Elevating Women Leaders to Excel in Senior Roles.

Glynis introduced MyWIT Community, a transformative community initiative designed to validate and amplify women’s leadership within the technology and channel sectors. Addressing the decline in female representation, MyWIT moves away from forcing women into traditional, aggressive achievement-only models. Instead, it advocates for a “round mold” approach—leadership development that honors connection-driven and non-male-centric behaviors. Through a suite of offerings including think tanks, online masterminds, and immersive retreats, the program provides a psychologically safe space to co-create solutions for systemic cultural change.

Glynis also highlighted the critical need for gender-inclusive design, citing historical male-centric biases in everything from medical trials to voice-recognition software as a catalyst for targeted programs like MyWIT. By validating diverse leadership styles, the initiative empowers women to lead effectively without the pressure to conform to legacy norms that often stifle authenticity and innovation.

Transitioning to operational strategy, Glynis previewed a specialized session for MSPs on “Core Currencies”—the non-monetary drivers that dictate employee retention and performance. She argued that in the 2026 talent market, factors such as remote work, radical flexibility, and autonomy often carry more weight than traditional pay increases. MSPs can engage with these insights through two models: implementing Glynis’s proprietary tools internally or commissioning a comprehensive organizational audit.

Click here to learn more about MyWIT Community.